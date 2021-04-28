Julia Stone is the cover star of the April 2021 issue of NME Australia magazine

Julia Stone is the latest star to grace the cover of NME Australia magazine.

In the April 2021 issue, Stone talks embracing herself in all her multitudes on her new solo album ‘Sixty Summers’, which is out April 30.

“I think particularly because of being a folk singer… there are certain expectations [of me] and it’s like sweetness and quiet,” Stone tells NME’s Brodie Lancaster. “And a lot of people are very shocked when they meet me because I’m not often like that… I’m very strange a lot of the time. My sense of humour is extremely off and dark. And I’ve been amazed over the years how some people really don’t like finding out who I am.”

Elsewhere in the April issue are interviews with Melbourne pop star-in-waiting Ashwarya, Sydney indie rockers Palms and rock duo Death From Above 1979. We’ve also reviewed the latest records by singer-songwriters Michael Beach and Liz Stringer, as well as newly minted Best Picture Oscar winner Nomadland and the Pixar-esque co-op game It Takes Two.

The April issue also looks back on three Australian-made albums that turn 21 this year, and gets inside the Riz Ahmed-starring film Sound Of Metal – which will change the way you hear music.

