Julia Stone, Kinder and more call for Scott Morrison to act on climate change

Aussie musicians Julia Stone, Kinder and Billy Otto have called on prime minister Scott Morrison to embrace renewable energy after this summer’s unprecedented bushfires.

Their appeal appears in a new Greenpeace campaign debuting today (February 24) called ‘Dear Scotty’. It features an intervention-style message delivered by Australian actors, musicians, athletes and bushfire survivors. Watch it below.

Australian actors Simon Baker, Angourie Rice, Geraldine Visanthawan and radio personality Ryan ‘Fitzy’ Fitzgerald also appear in the advertisement.

“How will history remember you?” Baker asks.

“Someone who burnt with the world?” Stone adds.

Children Collide and DJ Tiger Lily are mentioned in the special thanks for the video’s production, though it is unclear what their role in the ad was.

“People have lost their lives, families have lost their homes, and koalas have burnt alive all over Australia,” Greenpeace Australia Pacific Senior Campaigner Nathaniel Pelle said in a press release.

“In our cities, our kids have at times been forced to breathe the most polluted air in the world. Everyone is feeling the impacts of this coal-fueled bushfire crisis and we need Scott Morrison to act for their future and the future of all Australians.”

Local and international artists have rallied to raise funds for bushfire relief in recent months. This morning (February 24), Miley Cyrus and Lil Nas X announced they will perform at the ‘World Tour Bushfire Relief Charity Concert’ in Melbourne’s Lakeside Stadium on Friday 13th March.

Last week, the one-day fundraising event Fire Fight hosted Queen playing their Live Aid set for the first time since 1985, with Alice Cooper, John Farnham, Olivia Newton-John, Baker Boy, k.d Lang, Hilltop Hoods and more helping to raise $9.5 million and counting.