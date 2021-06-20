Watch Julia Stone and Kwame team up to cover Kanye West’s ‘All Of The Lights’

Julia Stone and Kwame are the latest artists to take to the stage of ABC’s The Set, teaming up for a cover of a Kanye West classic.

The pair joined forces for the final performance of the night’s episode: a powerful version of Ye’s ‘All Of The Lights’. The original appeared on West’s critically acclaimed album ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ in 2010, with a long list of featured artists including Rihanna and Kid Cudi.

For the cover, Stone works her magic on topline duties with Kwame reinventing the verses. Here, the rapper shouts out late rappers Mac Miller and DMX, along with bringing attention to the Black Lives Matter movement and anti-Asian hate.

Watch the performance below:

The Set has previously featured collaborations from Ruel and Jarryd James, Miiesha and Lime Cordiale, Eves Karydas, Ziggy Ramo and Paul Kelly, Genesis Owusu and The Chats, Missy Higgins and Birdz, Hiatus Kaiyote and Emma Donovan and You Am I and Fanny Lumsden.

Additionally, the last episode featured a powerhouse of Brisbane acts: The Jungle Giants, Sycco and The Grates’ frontwoman Patience covering U2’s ‘Beautiful Day’.

Elsewhere in the episode, Kwame performed two originals, ‘NO TIME‘ and a collaboration with Tasman Keith titled ‘ONE‘. Julia Stone took on her own ‘Fire In Me‘, ‘Break’ and ‘Dance‘.

Last month, Julia Stone released her third solo album ‘Sixty Summers‘ – nine years after the last. NME Australia labelled the collection “an imperfect, joyful art-pop reinvention”, praising it for being “some of the most interesting music she’s ever made – with or without Angus.”

‘Sixty Summers’ was also named in the top 15 best Australian albums of the year, so far list, curated by NME Australia. Read the full list here.