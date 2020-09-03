Julia Stone releases new single, ‘Unreal’, announces live shows

Julia Stone has released a new single, ‘Unreal’, her second track for 2020.

‘Unreal’ follows on from her July single ‘Break,’ which was co-produced by St. Vincent and marked the artist’s first original solo release in eight years.

The new single was written for Stone’s collaborator and producer Thomas Bartlett, who also helped produced ‘Break.’

Advertisement

According to a statement, both tracks will feature on a larger body of work to come.

“When I’m with Thomas, I feel amazing,” Stone said of the new single.

“The song sort of transformed; it’s also a bit about the feeling of somebody making you feel like you can never quite be real and be yourself.”

Listen to ‘Unreal’ below:

The track’s music video will premiere on YouTube this afternoon (September 4) at 5.30pm AEST.

Advertisement

Bonnie Moir directed the video, which features Stone and actor Damon Herriman.

Alongside the new single, Stone has announced two live shows at Sydney’s Factory Theatre for November 6-7. Tickets are on sale now.

“With the upcoming concert series, I wanted to take part in the healing of hearts in these troubling and uncertain times,” she said.

“Live music will always bring people together, celebrate our humanity and nurture our bond.”

“Music heals as much as it excites, and I want to do all I can to re-establish our connection to one another. I’m beyond excited to play these shows in my hometown.”