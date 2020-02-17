News Music News

Julia Stone announces ‘Songs For Australia’ charity covers album

Featuring The National, Kurt Vile and many more

David James Young
Julia Stone announces charity covers album
Julia Stone, CREDIT: David Wolff-Patrick/Getty Images

Australian singer-songwriter Julia Stone has announced a new compilation album, with all proceeds going to bushfire relief.

‘Songs For Australia’ is a mix of both local and international artists, all performing covers of well-known Australian songs.

American band The National, who will be touring Australia from late March, are one of several acts to take part.

Other big names on the project include Kurt Vile, Damien Rice and Martha Wainwright.

They are joined by national treasures such as Paul Kelly, Dan Sultan and Dope Lemon, the band fronted by Julia’s brother Angus.

Among the Australian artists that have been covered are Midnight Oil, Nick Cave, Gang of Youths, Sia and Archie Roach.

Watch Julia Stone’s video for ‘Beds Are Burning’ below:

Initially stemming from a one-off recording session, Stone ended up curating the entire project by asking artists she had a close connection with to contribute.

“I couldn’t believe the responses I was getting”, she said in a press statement.

“I received the most heart-warming replies from the biggest, busiest artists in the world. Most of these artists have toured here, have family here, friends here, have lived here or spent time here. Everyone has such great memories of this country and to see it in flames was breaking everyone’s hearts.”

Proceeds from ‘Songs For Australia’ will be divided between six different organisations working towards bushfire relief: Firesticks, Landcare Australia, SEED, Emergency Leaders for Climate Action, WildArk and the NSW Rural Fire Service.

The album will be available in digital formats from March 5, with a physical release on CD and vinyl set for June.

Information on physical pre-orders and bundles – including tote bags, artwork and t-shirts – can be found at the Songs For Australia website.

