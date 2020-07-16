Julia Stone returns with St. Vincent-produced single ‘Break’

Julia Stone today marks her return with a new single, ‘Break.’

St. Vincent – aka Annie Clark – and Doveman’s Thomas Bartlett produced the song. Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa also contributed drums on the track.

The song premiered today (July 16) with an accompanying music video. Jessie Hill directed it, while Julian Torregrosa produced it. The video sees Stone lead a dance troupe through various locales in Mexico City.

Watch it below:

The song marks the first new original solo material from Stone in eight years. Stone released her last album, ‘By The Horns,’ in 2012.

In a statement, Stone said that ‘Break’ describes “being alive with the headrush of new love.”

“It’s when you first meet somebody, and you have that connection, and your chemicals go crazy,” she said.

“It’s about enjoying that first moment, without considering what comes next.”

Upon hearing it for the first time, Clark recalled being “so floored” by the song.

“The feel, the vibe, it’s catchy but weird,” she said.

“[It’s] like [Paul Simon’s] ‘You Can Call Me Al’ through the looking glass.”

In February, Stone released a cover of Midnight Oil’s ‘Beds Are Burning’, as part of the ‘Songs For Australia’ bushfire relief compilation album. The album featured contributions from The National, Kurt Vile, Paul Kelly and more.