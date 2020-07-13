Julia Stone teases new song ‘Break’, produced by St. Vincent

Julia Stone has teased the release of a new track, ‘Break’, produced by St. Vincent’s Annie Clark and Doveman’s Thomas Bartlett.

Stone first announced teased the imminent release of a single on Saturday (July 11), sharing photos of herself, Annie Clark and Bartlett in an Instagram post.

“Really excited to announce the first single coming out soon from a record I’ve been working on with the amazing [St Vincent] and [Doveman],” Stone said, “can’t wait to share with you all.”

Since then, she’s revealed the title of the track, the release date (July 16) and the credits for the forthcoming music video.

News of Stone’s collaboration with St. Vincent was first reported back in 2019 when revealed by Sony/ATV head Damian Trotter at the APRA Awards.

‘Break’ will be Stone’s first original solo release this year. In February, the singer oversaw the release of ‘Songs For Australia’, a compilation of covers of iconic Australian songs, with all proceeds going toward bushfire relief. The compilation featured Kurt Vile, Joan As Police Woman, The National, Paul Kelly and Angus Stone’s Dope Lemon, among other artists. Stone herself recorded a cover of Midnight Oil’s ‘Beds Are Burning’ for the record, which she performed live at the bushfire relief concert Down to Earth in Melbourne.

“I received the most heart-warming replies from the biggest, busiest artists in the world,” Stone said in a statement at the time.

“Most of these artists have toured here, have family here, friends here, have lived here or spent time here. Everyone has such great memories of this country and to see it in flames was breaking everyone’s hearts.”

Earlier this year, Stone collaborated with singer-songwriter Garrett Kato on his track ‘Breathe It In’.