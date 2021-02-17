Julia Wallace announces debut EP, ‘Place In Mind’, releases title track

Perth singer-songwriter Julia Wallace has announced her debut EP, ‘Place In Mind’, releasing the title track today.

The single starts off as a steady piano-led track, before briefly speeding up and layering horns and harmonies midway through, only to return to its initial, serene pace towards the end.

Listen to ‘Place In Mind’ below:

In a statement, Wallace said the single was about wanting validation and forgiveness, as well as being terrified of the future.

“I wrote this song craving to let myself find an ideal place in my mind far from past memories and guilt, and wanting permission from myself to love again,” she said.

“I was going around lacking direction and wanting validation from everyone around me, but through writing this song I realised I needed to just forgive myself from letting people down and move on.”

“‘Place In Mind’ is a short poem that repeats through subtle reharmonisation around the home key, with a bigger, more hectic realisation moment with horns beefing it up in the middle.”

The new single follows on from Wallace’s debut release, ‘Warm Light’, which arrived in November. Both tracks will feature on the EP, which is due out March 24.

The record was produced by Jono Steer, known for his work with Angie McMahon, Leif Vollbekk and Hiatus Kaiyote, with Wallace playing all instruments except drums.