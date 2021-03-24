Julia Wallace drops debut EP, ‘Place In Mind’

West Australian singer-songwriter Julia Wallace has released her debut EP, ‘Place In Mind’.

The four-track record features the previously released single, ‘Warm Light’, which Wallace dropped as her debut track last year.

It’s joined on the EP by new tracks ‘Song About Lying’ and ‘You’ll Love Her Again’, as well as the title song.

Listen to the record in full below:

Wallace recorded her EP during last year’s COVID-19 lockdown. It was later produced remotely by Melbourne-based Jono Steer (Angie McMahon, Hiatus Kaiyote).

Border restrictions and the evolving pandemic meant Wallace did not meet her producer in person until February of this year, when she played trumpet for an Angie McMahon live show.

According to a press release, the WAAPA-trained Wallace performed all instruments on her debut, aside from the drums.

“‘Place In Mind’ is a concoction of a past Julia who really felt lost, full of guilt and just wanted to move on with things and reclaim some sense of self after a breakup,” Wallace said of the EP in a press release.

“The music is made up of very simple instrumentation, stacked with layers upon layers.

“I was really focussed on sound and how the music creates feeling even more than lyrics when writing and recording this EP. I’m really stoked with how it all sounds!”