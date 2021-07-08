Julian Casablancas says football is “bullshit” after England secure Euros win over Denmark

The Strokes‘ Julian Casablancas has accused Raheem Sterling of diving to secure a penalty in England’s crunch Euro 2020 semi-finals victory against Denmark last night (July 7).

The Three Lions will now face off against Italy in the final on Sunday (July 11) after defeating the Danes 2-1.

Harry Kane’s decisive extra time winner came through a penalty rebound, with the original spot kick being secured after Raheem Sterling was brought down in the box by Danish full-back Joakim Maehle.

But as England fans celebrated securing a place in their first international final since 1966, Casablancas was more interested in questioning the validity of the original penalty.

“Wow. Soccer is such bullshit, lolll,” The Strokes frontman wrote on Instagram.

“I don’t even care about outcome – best team win, i’m an argentina/USA fan, but soccer is a disgrace. it’s an ACTING CONTEST. whoever dives in the box best, wins close games. lollll

total horseshit. &what’s the point of review if they spend 7 seconds?? (and why is every fucking person giving their opinion british, ha. the worst.)”

He went on: “I was rooting for france in world cup and griezman was fave player UNTILLL he dove in the final to give them go-ahead goal. or italy’s world cup against australia. all of them – including this. tainted. sorry. just is.”

Casablancas explained that Sterling had been his “favourite player” in the game but described his fall in the box as an “acting job”.

“Left leg stops to make body fall believably,” he said.

Elsewhere, the likes of Adele, Liam Gallagher and Dua Lipa were among those celebrating England’s victory.