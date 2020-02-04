News Music News

Julian Lennon says recent cancer scare has left him “shaking inside”

The musician underwent surgery to remove a mole

Rhian Daly
Julian Lennon
Julian Lennon CREDIT: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Julian Lennon has opened up about a recent cancer scare, saying the experience has left him “shaking inside”.

The musician and son of John and Cynthia Lennon shared his health scare with fans in a post on his Facebook page on Sunday (February 2).

“The Trouble is.. You think you have time…” he began the note, explaining he had been feeling positive about 2020 after “having a very trying year, if not 5 years, since Mum passed.”

The Trouble is… You think you have time….Well I’m going to keep this short & sweet….  This last week, was one of…

Posted by Julian Lennon on Sunday, February 2, 2020

Lennon went on to describe a visit to his dermatologist in LA, which changed his outlook. “She noticed a little bump on my head, that was actually a mole, that had been there, along with a birthmark, for the last 57 years,” he wrote. “But this time, it looked & felt a little different.

She urged me to have a biopsy 2 days ago, which I obliged… Only to learn, 24 hrs later, that it was malignant/cancerous, and that her recommendation was to get it removed immediately, which is what happened today.”

He added that the mole had been sent off for further analysis, with the results due next week. “I cannot tell you how I felt, from one moment of joy, to the fear of feeling that I may be gone, at any given moment,” he said. “I’m still shaking inside… But my faith is strong.”

He urged his followers to also get checked out and “do every health check possible”. “Life is too short… Don’t make it shorter by being ignorant about your own health,” Lennon noted.

The musician’s latest album, ‘Everything Changes’, was released in 2011. Since then, Lennon has released a handful of standalone singles, including 2016’s ‘Saltwater 25’.

Meanwhile, last year, Yoko Ono shared a message in support of gun control on the 39th anniversary of John Lennon’s death. “The death of a loved one is a hollowing experience. After 39 years, Sean, Julian and I still miss him,” she captioned a graphic that stated: “Over 1,400,000 people have been killed by guns in the USA since John Lennon was shot and killed on December 8, 1980.”

