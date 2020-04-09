Julien Baker debuts new song ‘Mercy’ during ISOL-AID livestream

Julien Baker has debuted a new song entitled ‘Mercy’ during an Instagram Live performance for Lunch Without Borders, the recent international edition of Australian online music festival ISOL-AID.

Baker performed ‘Mercy’ as the last song in her solo acoustic set, and said it was unreleased but not newly written. Watch it below, from the 14-minute mark:

Advertisement

Baker said ‘Mercy’ is “a song about other people, showing you how to be a better person by a better a person to you… which is an important and necessary lesson, and probably one of many that we’re all learning”.

Baker kicked off the livestream with a cover of Big Star’s 1972 track ‘Thirteen’, and followed with her 2019 single ‘Red Door’ and 2017 B-side ‘Distant Solar System’. The singer-songwriter also encouraged viewers to donate to Australian music crisis charity Support Act, the main recipient of ISOL-AID’s fundraising.

Musicians Katie Dey, Gordi, Shura and more also performed as part of Lunch Without Borders. Baker also performed on Instagram Live in partnership with Clif Bar last week.

Baker’s group boygenius – which also includes Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers – recently released a collaboration with Paramore‘s Hayley Williams, entitled ‘Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris’.

The Australian editions of ISOL-AID have seen performances from Courtney Barnett, Stella Donnelly, Julia Jacklin and more. Festival organiser Emily Ulman has vowed to continue the festival every weekend until the end of the coronavirus pandemic.