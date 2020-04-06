Julien Baker, Shura, Gordi and more to play international edition of ISOL-AID livestream festival

ISOL-AID has announced a special international edition of their live-streamed festival, curated by Gordi and titled Lunch Without Borders.

The Lunch Without Borders lineup comprises Ásgeir, Julien Baker, Nanna Bryndis Hilmarsdóttir from Of Monsters And Men, Shura and Overcoats. Gordi herself will also be performing, along with fellow Australians George Alice and Katie Dey.

The Instagram livestream will kick off at 11.30am AEST on Wednesday, April 8 and run for approximately two hours. Each artist will play a 15-minute back-to-back set with the next musician. The livestream will be moderated by ISOL-AID’s Instagram account.

ISOL-AID launched three weeks ago, aiming to bring music into the homes of self-isolating individuals and unite communities during the current coronavirus pandemic. Stella Donnelly and Julia Jacklin were among the artists who played its first edition.

ISOL-AID’s second edition featured the likes of Jen Cloher and Emily Wurramara, while its most recent lineup this past weekend included John Butler, Meg Mac and Gum (aka Jay Watson).

Lunch Without Borders was created out of Gordi’s desire to connect international artists with Australian fans, while expanding the awareness of ISOL-AID’s chosen charity, Support Act.

Throughout each livestream, artists have been encouraging people to donate to Support Act, a charity providing financial assistance to musicians and arts industry workers in need.

In addition to Lunch Without Borders, ISOL-AID is set to return this weekend for another all-Australian instalment, for the fourth week running. Festival co-organiser Emily Ulman has confirmed it will continue every weekend until the self-isolation guidelines are relaxed.

So far, ISOL-AID has raised over $24,000 for Support Act. This is in addition to artist manager Charlotte Abrom’s Support Act fundraiser, which is sitting at $48,000 as of April 6.

Last month, Gordi spoke to NME Australia about the struggles musicians are facing, from the perspective of an artist preparing to launch an album (Gordi will release her new album, ‘Our Two Skins’, in June).

“For artists, the compounding factors are: the paradigm that music is a ‘non-essential’ industry when it comes to government support; the main revenue stream for artists is touring – which is non-existent for the foreseeable future; and that there’s a common misconception that artists are rolling in cash. A fair few of us are still living tour to tour or with our parents.”

Two months ago, in February 2020, Gordi released ‘Sandwiches’. It was her first new single in three years, following her debut album ‘Reservoir.’ She was in London when Australia started introducing lockdowns and border closures.

“After I arrived home, I had to totally reevaluate the next six to 12 months. The immediate bans on touring seem like they’re going to last for five to six months, which means no income from ticket sales, APRA performance fees, and merch sales at shows. I won’t be able to pay my band or tour manager, and my manager will have reduced commissions.

“The crisis will last as long as all those people feel the economic strain and are forced to make career choices based on their ability to maintain a roof over their heads and put food on the table.”