June Jones embraces her inhuman side on heady new single ‘Goblin Mindset’

June Jones has returned with a buzzy new single titled ‘Goblin Mindset’, alongside the news of her third studio album as a solo artist.

Described as “an ode to the strange and uninhibited places we find ourselves in after spending long periods of time alone”, Jones explained in a press release that she wrote ‘Goblin Mindset’ earlier this year, reflecting on how her mental state had evolved throughout the pandemic. Over the past two years, she said, she’s spent most of her time in “either state- or self-imposed” bouts of lockdown.

“I found myself spending more time in a goblin mindset than a human one,” she continued, “working long days on the record in my tiny studio apartment, letting the dishes pile up, singing to myself, and sometimes going days without talking to another person. I wasn’t having a bad time – often I was actually having fun being a goblin. It feels like a true part of who I am as a person and I wanted to channel that into a weird little anthem for all my fellow goblins.”

‘Goblin Mindset’ arrives today (June 30) alongside a music video helmed by longtime collaborator Geoffrey O’Connor. In addition to Jones herself, it features appearances from Katie Dey and Geryon – both of whom Jones collaborated with for other songs on her upcoming album. Have a look at the clip below:

Jones’ third solo album, ‘Pop Music For Normal Women’, is set to land on September 23 via Emotion Punk Records. ‘Goblin Mindset’ is the second track to be shared from it, following the release of ‘Motorcycle’ (which features co-production from Geryon) last July. Elsewhere on the tracklist, Katie Dey features on a song titled ‘If Only’, while a song called ‘Extrovert’ features Alice Skye.

It’s been noted that the album will explore themes of identity, loneliness, connection, illness and transformation, with today’s press release pointing out that the overall body of work was inspired by Jones’ “experience as a disabled trans woman”. It sees the artist draw inspiration from the likes of Charli XCX and Caroline Polachek, as well as Avril Lavigne’s seminal 2002 album ‘Let Go’ (which is supposedly the first album that Jones ever loved).

Jones will launch the album with a hometown show at Melbourne’s Gasometer on Saturday June 30. Dey will also perform at the gig, with local hyperpop artist Hunny Machete rounding out the line-up. Tickets are on sale now – find them here.

‘Pop Music For Normal Women’ comes as the follow-up to Jones’ ‘Leafcutter’ album, which hit shelves last February. NME highlighted that record as one of the best Australian albums released in 2021, with writer Caleb Triscari praising the way “each song is confessional in nature, bringing you up close with the singer’s inner fears”.

Check out the cover art and tracklisting for ‘Pop Music For Normal Women’ below, and find pre-orders here.

1. ‘Gamer’

2. ‘If Only’ (ft. Katie Dey)

3. ‘Hoodie Girl’

4. ‘Goblin Mindset’

5. ‘Extrovert’ (ft. Alice Skye)

6. ‘Trauma Girls’

7. ‘My Crew’

8. ‘Motorcycle’ (ft. Geryon)