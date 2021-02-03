June Jones releases cinematic visuals for new single ‘Home’

June Jones returns with a new single ‘Home’, the third cut from her forthcoming album, ‘Leafcutter’.

The self-produced sophomore offering is set for release on February 19 via Jones’ own label, Emotion Punk, with Jones having already released two songs from the album, ‘Jenny (Breathe)’ and ‘Therapy’.

Of the single, Jones said in a press release, “It’s a song about being a trans woman in love, both with another person, and (eventually, hopefully) with herself.

“It’s a reflection on the idea of the body as a place that we are always arriving at, a home that is both constant and constantly changing.”

‘Home”s release was accompanied by an official music video, directed by Geoffrey O’Connor. As with all of Jones’ video clips, the concept was entirely her own. “Originally, I was planning to play just a single character in the clip, one who could embody the way that I see myself,” Jones said.

“It soon dawned on me that I could never do that with just one character. So I play a dystopian science fiction character, who speaks to my experience as a cyborg, having undergone six years of hormone replacement therapy and multiple surgical interventions.”

Watch the video below:

Jones has also revealed dates for her first live shows of the year to mark the album’s launch. Find the full list below.

June Jones ‘Leafcutter’ launch shows are:

FEBRUARY

Friday 19 – Melbourne, Rock Steady Records

MARCH

Saturday 13 – Melbourne, Howler (as part of Brunswick Music Festival)