June Jones reveals new dates for national tour

June Jones has revealed rescheduled national tour dates set to commence early next year in support of her latest single, ‘Motorcycle’.

Originally set to commence in September of this year, the tour will now begin next February, kicking off in Castlemaine before the Melbourne-based singer-songwriter embarks on a ten-date run of the country. Find all dates below.

‘Motorcycle’, which arrived back in July, was described by Jones as having a “cyber pop-punk” sound, inspired by her experiences with “gender transition as well the turn-of-the-millennium techno-optimism that [she] grew up around.”

‘Motorcycle’ marked the first release of new music since the singer-songwriter dropped her second solo album, ‘Leafcutter’. The album – which was featured on NME‘s The 15 best albums of 2021 – so far – boasted three singles; ‘Jenny (Breathe)’, ‘Home’ and ‘Therapy’.

Back In October, Jones released an emotive cover of Kylie Minogue‘s 2001 single ‘Come Into My World’.

June Jones’ ‘Motorcycle’ 2022 tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

Saturday 5 – Castlemaine, The Bridge

Friday 11 – Melbourne, The Gasometer

Saturday 12 – Hobart, The Grand Poobah

Friday 17 – Adelaide, The Grace Emily

Saturday 19 – Brisbane, The Bearded Lady

Friday 25 – Sydney, Petersham Bowling Club

Sunday 27 – Canberra, Gang Gang Café

MARCH

Saturday 5 – Beechworth, Rannswell’s Hotel

Friday 11 – Perth, Goolugatup Heathcote

Saturday 12 – Fremantle, The Aardvark