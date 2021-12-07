June Jones reveals new dates for national tour

June Jones has revealed rescheduled national tour dates set to commence early next year in support of her latest single, ‘Motorcycle’.
Originally set to commence in September of this year, the tour will now begin next February, kicking off in Castlemaine before the Melbourne-based singer-songwriter embarks on a ten-date run of the country. Find all dates below.
‘Motorcycle’, which arrived back in July, was described by Jones as having a “cyber pop-punk” sound, inspired by her experiences with “gender transition as well the turn-of-the-millennium techno-optimism that [she] grew up around.”
‘Motorcycle’ marked the first release of new music since the singer-songwriter dropped her second solo album, ‘Leafcutter’. The album – which was featured on NME‘s The 15 best albums of 2021 – so far – boasted three singles; ‘Jenny (Breathe)’, ‘Home’ and ‘Therapy’.
Back In October, Jones released an emotive cover of Kylie Minogue‘s 2001 single ‘Come Into My World’.
June Jones’ ‘Motorcycle’ 2022 tour dates are:
FEBRUARY
Saturday 5 – Castlemaine, The Bridge
Friday 11 – Melbourne, The Gasometer
Saturday 12 – Hobart, The Grand Poobah
Friday 17 – Adelaide, The Grace Emily
Saturday 19 – Brisbane, The Bearded Lady
Friday 25 – Sydney, Petersham Bowling Club
Sunday 27 – Canberra, Gang Gang Café
MARCH
Saturday 5 – Beechworth, Rannswell’s Hotel
Friday 11 – Perth, Goolugatup Heathcote
Saturday 12 – Fremantle, The Aardvark