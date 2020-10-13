June Jones unveils stunning new single ‘Jenny (Breathe)’

June Jones has today (October 14) unveiled her new single ‘Jenny (Breathe)’, marking her first release under a new deal with label Remote Control.

The slow-burning and synth-driven track was self-produced by Jones, and is accompanied by a music video that was directed by long-time collaborator Geoffrey O’Connor.

Watch it below:

“I wrote ‘Jenny (Breathe)’ in December 2018 while I was catsitting for my manager, Tom,” Jones explained in a press statement.

“It was really hot in the apartment and I was spending a lot of time in the bath listening to Ursula Le Guin audiobooks. The song is in part an ode to my lifelong love of science fiction, and it’s a song in which I am singing to myself as well as anyone who is hurting and needs a place to rest, recalibrate, and breathe. It’s a song about surviving inner trauma and outer dystopia, though I don’t think it’s easy to separate the two.

“I recorded the vocals and bass guitar with Geoffrey O’Connor and did everything else on a tiny Lenovo ThinkPad,” she continued.

“I wanted the song to combine elements of traditional, contemporary, and futuristic, while retaining a strong sense of human emotion, as most of my favourite sci-fi writing does.”

‘Jenny (Breathe)’, which is also out under her imprint Emotion Punk marks Jones’ first release since she dropped her 2019 album, ‘Diana’.