BTS’ Jungkook reveals he’ll enlist next month, shares letter to fans

South Korean singer Jungkook of K-pop boyband BTS has confirmed that he’ll enlist for mandatory military service in December 2023.

Jungkook broke the news in a letter to fans, which he posted on the fan community platform Weverse yesterday (November 22). The news comes shortly after Big Hit Music confirmed that the singer, alongside three of his fellow BTS members – RM, Jimin and V – have started their military enlistment process.

“I am beginning a new journey in December and will be temporarily leaving your side to fulfill my military duty,” Jungkook wrote, per Korea JoongAng Daily. “A part of my heart feels heavy to share this news, while another part of my heart warms to think back on the precious memories I had with ARMY (BTS’ fandom).”

“Every moment of life that I shared with you had been the brightest moment of my life. ARMY’s laughter, support and love have led me here to where I am now. Thank you so much for taking this road with me,” the singer continued.

Later in his letter, Jungkook also said that he “promises” that he will “take the stage again when I’m back – where I always was, but grown up even more”. He added: “I will miss you in the deepest of my hearts until the day we meet again and share our stories. Stay healthy and stay safe. I love you.”

Jungkook will become the fourth members of BTS to enlist for military service, following Jin in December 2022, J-hope in April 2023 and Suga in September 2023. It is currently unclear when RM, Jimin and V will enlist.

The upcoming enlistments of the remaining BTS members likely clears the way for the boyband to reunite in 2025. Their label Big Hit Music previous said that it is planning for a ” full group promotional period for BTS in 2025″, after the boyband renewed their contracts with the agency.