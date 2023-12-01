BTS’ Jungkook enlists Usher for new ‘Standing Next to You’ remix

Soloist and BTS member Jungkook has teamed up with Usher on a new remix of his latest single ‘Standing Next to You’.

‘Standing Next to You’ was originally released last month as the third single from Jungkook’s debut solo album, ‘Golden’. The new remix features a new verse by Usher, as well as additional vocals from the American singer in the song’s chorus.

“Stop, can you feel that? / It’s like heaven and earth moves whenever we touch / No, for real, I know you feel that / The universe approves when you and I dance / So elegant, and heaven sent these vibes, yeah / It’s way, way too early to leave, we going,” sings Usher on the second verse.

Meanwhile, Jungkook’s label Big Hit Music has described the remix as “add[ing] a velvety touch to the energetic vibe of the original version, showcasing the synergy between the two artists in full force”.

Jungkook released ‘Golden’ in November. The record was preceded by two singles, ‘Seven’ featuring Latto and ‘3D’ featuring Jack Harlow, and features 11 tracks in total, all sung in English.

Just last week, Jungkook released a remix of ‘3D’ featuring Justin Timberlake. The singer had previously teamed up with A. G. Cook and American DJ MK on remixes of the same track.

Jungkook also recently shared in a letter to fans that he will be enlisting for mandatory military service this month. He will be the fourth BTS member to enlist, after Jin, J-Hope and Suga.

The news came shortly after Big Hit Music announced that Jungkook, along with remaining bandmates RM, Jimin and V had all started the enlistment process. However, it is currently not yet known when they will enlist.