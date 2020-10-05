Junglepussy announces new album ‘Jp4’, shares lead single

New York rapper Junglepussy has announced a new full-length, ‘Jp4’, which will mark her third studio album to date.

To coincide with the announcement, Junglepussy – real name Shayna McHayle – also shared the lead single and accompanying music video, ‘Main Attraction’, from the forthcoming album.

Watch ‘Main Attraction’ below:

‘Jp4’ is slated for digital release on October 23 and will receive a physical vinyl release on March 5, 2021. The record will also feature appearances from rapper Gangsta Boo and R&B artist Ian Isiah.

‘Jp4’ follows McHayle’s 2018 album ‘Jp3’ and her 2015 debut full-length, ‘Pregnant with Success’. She released her debut mixtape, ‘Satisfaction Guaranteed’, in 2014.

“The number three is very powerful for manifestation. Number four though is really securing the foundation,” McHayle said in a statement.

“From the genesis of Junglepussy, I struggled with my sound, because what I was doing at the time, I knew it wasn’t really, really, really what I wanted to do. But I just didn’t know how to get there. ‘Jp4’ really sounds like and feels like I got there.”

NME gave ‘Jp3’ a four-star review in 2018, describing it as “plenty of fun, filth and frills to go around”.

In mid-September, Junglepussy featured on Zambian-Australian rapper Sampa The Great‘s ‘Time’s Up’ remix. The song was released as part of a competition in partnership with Soundcloud, inviting Black women and non-binary people to submit verses for ‘Time’s Up’ through SoundCloud, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok or Facebook.