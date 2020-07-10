Jungle’s J Lloyd shares debut solo mixtape, ‘Kosmos’

Jungle‘s J Lloyd has shared his debut solo mixtape – listen to ‘Kosmos’ below.

The 25-track album is the first full-length release of original music from one half of the London-based production duo.

The new record was written, produced and recorded in order over three days during lockdown in April.

It’s out today (July 10) via JFC Worldwide – hear it below.

See the artwork and tracklisting for ‘Kosmos’ below.

1. Intro

2. God Forgiving Souls

3. Apocalypse

4. If I Fall Under

5. Trouble

6. The Way I Feel About You

7. Turn Into The Fire

8. I’ve Been Dreaming Of

9. Goodbye From Mother Earth

10. Crushed In

11. Call Me When You Need Me

12. Glorious

13. Interlude

14. Baby

15. You Work Too Hard

16. Strange Times

17. Life Is On The Lawn

18. Mystère

19. Let Me Be Your Hero

20. How Far ???

21. I Just Want To Love Her

22. Gotta Work Harder

23. Feelin’ Good

24. It’s No Wonder

25. Stay Home With Me

Jungle released their second album, ‘For Ever’, last year. Giving the album a four-star review, NME wrote: “While their debut album favoured a shadowy and mystical aesthetic, ‘For Ever’ makes for a far more personal affair – for instance, ‘Beat 54 (All Good Now)’, combining the heady soulfulness of legendary NYC nightclub Studio 54 and Daft Punk‘s ‘Homework’, is a breakup song with a devastating groove.

“There are, though, moments where the band seem too nestled in their comfort zone. ‘Happy Man’, for one, feels like ‘Busy Earnin’ pt.2, but with all the shine smeared, while the album’s momentum derails slightly in its final third, before the sprawling ‘Pray’ ups the game.”