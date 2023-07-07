Junny drops quirky music video for ‘Invitation’ featuring Gaeko

Junny has released a new digital single ‘Invitation’ featuring South Korean rapper Gaeko, who is also half of hip-hop duo Dynamic Duo.

On July 6 at 6pm KST, Junny unveiled the music video for his brand-new digital single ‘Invitation’. The new visual sees the singer trapped in a room as he serenades a statue using a vacuum cleaner as a mic stand.

“Stay though the night, just me and you / Just until the sun rises, baby stay with me / I just wanna get close to you / All I wanna do is take you to my place,” he sings on the chorus.

Advertisement

‘Invitation’ is the singer-songwriter’s second release of 2023 following his digital single ‘Optimist’ in March, which featured South Korean rapper Blase. Prior to that, his last release had been his debut studio album ‘blanc’, which he dropped in August 2022 alongside its lead single ‘Not About You’.

In addition to releasing his own music, Junny has written and composed songs for several K-pop artists, including NCT Dream, Youha and IU.

His composing credits in 2023 include girl group Billlie’s ‘Various and Precious (Moment of Inertia)’ from their March mini-album ‘The Billage of Perception: Chapter Three’, as well as SHINee’s ‘Gravity’ from their eighth studio album ‘Hard’, which arrived in June.

In other K-pop news, boyband Tomorrow X Together and Jonas Brothers have unveiled the music video for their new collaboration single ‘Do It Like That’.