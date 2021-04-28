Juno Mamba shares soaring new single ‘1996’ featuring ANTONMOND

Melbourne electronic producer Juno Mamba has shared ‘1996’ featuring ANTONMOND, his first single with vocals.

The track is taken from Juno’s, real name Vinci Andanar, forthcoming EP ‘Freedom’, due out on June 11 via Soothsayer. ‘1996’ features a thumping bass drum that wouldn’t be astray in an Orbital track from the year of its namesake.

“I can remember that year vividly because of the Atlanta Olympic Games and it was right around the time I started learning piano from mum,” Andanar told Pilerats of the year 1996.

“[I] have a lot of happy and naive memories but looking back, there were also a lot of difficult moments trying to fit in culturally (within Australia).

“I was lucky to work with ANTONMOND who was able to deliver powerful lyrics that painted these moments for me as a kid.”

Listen to ‘1996’ below.

The new track follows the EP’s first single ‘Siargao Dreams’, released earlier this year. Andanar debuted as Juno Mamba in 2020 with the EP ‘Light Echoes’.

Andanar appeared on Willaris. K’s ‘5 O’Clock’ remix EP last year, alongside TSHA, Ghost Culture and more.

‘1996’ is ANTONMOND’s first-ever release.

The tracklist of Juno Mamba’s ‘Freedom’ is:

1. ‘Siargao Dreams’

2. ‘1996 (feat. ANTONMOND)’

3. ‘Frequency’

4. ‘Slow Malady’