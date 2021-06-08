Just A Gent and SAYAH team up for new song ‘No Time Left’

Maitland producer Just A Gent is on his way to release his debut album, and today he’s delivered the first taste of it with new single ‘No Time Left’.

Teaming up with Sydney singer-songwriter SAYAH, this is the first song we’ve heard from Just A Gent this year. It follows on the release of his 2020 EP, ‘Autopilot’

‘No Time Left’ will appear on Just A Gent’s debut album, titled ‘Planet Oasis’, which is set for release later this year.

Listen to ‘No Time Left’ below.

“This track entrances me. I don’t know why but even now when I listen it’s like stepping into a new realm for a few minutes,” he said in a statement.

“It’s also how I felt when writing the track. It fell together so smoothly and seamlessly it was almost too easy.”

SAYAH helped explain the song’s meaning in a separate statement, saying, “The song reflects those early teething stages of a relationship. It’s exciting, it’s flirty, it’s all of the good things.

“You finally find the courage to admit your feelings but the window to act on it is about to close.”

‘No Time Left’ also marks the first release of SAYAH’s since she dropped her own track ‘Fruit’ back in April.