Justin Bieber adds new Sydney show to Australian leg of ‘Justice’ world tour

Justin Bieber has announced the final itinerary for his ‘Justice’ world tour, adding a second date in Sydney and expanding the capacity of his show in Melbourne.

The new Sydney date has been locked in for Tuesday November 29, preceding Bieber’s sold-out show the following night (November 30). Both concerts will take place at the Sydney Football Stadium; they’ll be some of the first live music events held there, with the new venue currently on track to open at the start of September. With the addition of a second show, the stadium is now set to welcome a cumulative total of 90,000 Beliebers.

Tickets for the new show will go on sale here at 12pm next Friday (June 3). New tickets will also be released for Bieber’s previously sold-out show in Melbourne, which is slated to go down at Marvel Stadium on Saturday November 26. These – a small allocation of standing tickets at the rear section of the stadium’s floor – will also go on sale at 12pm next Friday; find them here.

Bieber is currently underway with the North American leg of the ‘Justice’ tour, performing the first of two back-to-back shows in Mexico City tonight (May 25). The Australasian leg – first announced last November – will follow stints in Scandinavia, South America, South Africa and the Middle East, with legs in the UK and Europe due to close the tour out in the first quarter of 2023.

NME gave ‘Justice’ a four-star review, with Will Lavin writing that “with bangers, ballads and heartfelt moments, the hopeless romantic with a penchant for self reflection and tackling world issues is back”.

Last month, Bieber released a collaborative single with Don Toliver titled ‘Honest’. It marked his second time joining forces with the Texan rapper, having appeared alongside him on Skrillex’s ‘Don’t Go’ single last August. April also saw Bieber link up with Kehlani, appearing on her single ‘Up At Night’.

Justin Bieber’s updated ‘Justice’ Australian tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

Tuesday 22 – Perth, HBF Park

Saturday 26 – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

Tuesday 29 – Sydney, Sydney Football Stadium

Wednesday 30 – Sydney, Sydney Football Stadium

DECEMBER

Saturday 3 – Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium