The nominees for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards have been revealed, with Justin Bieber leading the way on seven nominations.

This year’s awards are set to take place on September 12 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Alongside Bieber in the list of nominations is Megan Thee Stallion with six nods, while others also nominated for awards include Billie Eilish, Drake, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X and more.

See the full list of nominees below, alongside the rundown of nominations for the Video Of The Year award.

Video of the Year

Cardi B: ‘WAP’ ft. Megan Thee Stallion

DJ Khaled and Drake: ‘POPSTAR’ (starring Justin Bieber)

Doja Cat: ‘Kiss Me More’ ft. SZA

Ed Sheeran: ‘Bad Habits’

Lil Nas X: ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’

The Weeknd: ‘Save Your Tears’

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Justin Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

24kGoldn: ‘Mood’ ft. iann dior

Silk Sonic: ‘Leave the Door Open’

BTS: ‘Dynamite’

Cardi B: ‘WAP’ ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Dua Lipa: ‘Levitating’

Olivia Rodrigo: ‘Drivers License’

Best New Artist, Presented by Facebook

24kGoldn

Giveon

The Kid LAROI

Olivia Rodrigo

Polo G

Saweetie

PUSH Performance of the Year

September 2020: Wallows – ‘Are You Bored Yet?’

October 2020: Ashnikko – ‘Daisy’

November 2020: SAINt JHN – ‘Gorgeous’

December 2020: 24kGoldn – ‘Coco’

January 2021: JC Stewart – ‘Break My Heart’

February 2021: Latto – ‘Sex Lies’

March 2021: Madison Beer – ‘Selfish’

April 2021: The Kid LAROI – ‘WITHOUT YOU’

May 2021: Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Drivers license’

June 2021: Girl In Red – ‘Serotonin’

July 2021: Fousheé – ‘My Slime’

August 2021: jxdn – ‘Think About Me’

Best Collaboration

24kGoldn: ‘Mood’ ft. iann dior

Cardi B: ‘WAP’ ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Doja Cat: ‘Kiss Me More’ ft. SZA

Drake: ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ ft. Lil Durk

Justin Bieber: ‘Peaches’ ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Miley Cyrus: ‘Prisoner’ ft. Dua Lipa

Best Pop

Ariana Grande: ‘positions’

Billie Eilish: ‘Therefore I Am’

BTS: ‘Butter’

Harry Styles: ‘Treat People With Kindness’

Justin Bieber: ‘Peaches’

Olivia Rodrigo: ‘Good 4 U’

Shawn Mendes: ‘Wonder’

Taylor Swift: ‘Willow’

Best Hip-Hop

Cardi B: ‘WAP’ ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Drake: ‘Laugh Now Cry Later’ ft. Lil Durk

Lil Baby: ‘On Me (Remix)’ ft. Megan Thee Stallion

Moneybagg Yo: ‘Said Sum’

Polo G: ‘RAPSTAR’

Travis Scott: ‘FRANCHISE’ ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.

Best Rock

Evanescence: “Use My Voice”

Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame”

John Mayer: “Last Train Home”

The Killers: “My Own Soul’s Warning”

Kings of Leon: “The Bandit”

Lenny Kravitz: “Raise Vibration”

Best Alternative

Bleachers: ‘Stop Making This Hurt’

Glass Animals: ‘Heat Waves’

Imagine Dragons: ‘Follow You’

Machine Gun Kelly: ‘my ex’s best friend’ ft. blackbear]

twenty one pilots: ‘Shy Away’

WILLOW: ‘t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l’ ft. Travis Barker

Best Latin

Bad Bunny / Jhay Cortez: ‘Dákiti’

Billie Eilish / Rosalía: ‘Lo Vas A Olvidar’

Black Eyed Peas / Shakira: ‘GIRL LIKE ME’

J Balvin / Dua Lipa / Bad Bunny / Tainy: ‘UN DIA (ONE DAY)’

Karol G: ‘Bichota’

Maluma: ‘Hawái’

Best R&B

Beyoncé / Blue Ivy / SAINt JHN / WizKid: ‘BROWN SKIN GIRL’

Silk Sonic: ‘Leave the Door Open’

Chris Brown / Young Thug: ‘Go Crazy’

Giveon: ‘HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY’

H.E.R.: ‘Come Through’ ft. Chris Brown

SZA: ‘Good Days’

Best K-Pop

(G)I-DLE: ‘DUMDi DUMDi’

BLACKPINK / Selena Gomez: ‘Ice Cream’

BTS: ‘Butter’

Monsta X: ‘Gambler’

SEVENTEEN: ‘Ready to love’

TWICE: ‘Alcohol-Free’

Video for Good

Billie Eilish: ‘Your Power’

Demi Lovato: ‘Dancing With the Devil’

H.E.R.: ‘Fight for You’

Kane Brown: ‘Worldwide Beautiful’

Lil Nas X: ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’

Pharrell Williams: ‘Entrepreneur’ ft. JAY-Z

Best Direction

Billie Eilish: ‘Your Power’ (dir. Billie Eilish)

DJ Khaled ft. Drake: ‘POPSTAR’ (dir. Director X)

Lil Nas X: ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ (dir. Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino)

Taylor Swift: ‘Willow’ (dir. Taylor Swift)

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A: ‘Franchise’ (dir. Travis Scott)

Tyler, the Creator – ‘LUMBERJACK’ (dir. Wolf Haley)

Best Cinematography

Beyoncé / Blue Ivy / SAINt JHN / WizKid: ‘BROWN SKIN GIRL’ (cinematography: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant)

Billie Eilish: ‘Therefore I Am’ (cinematography: Rob Witt)

Foo Fighters: ‘Shame Shame’ (cinematography: Santiago Gonzalez)

Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper: ‘Holy’ (cinematography: Elias Talbot)

Lady Gaga: ‘911’ (cinematography: Jeff Cronenweth)

Lorde: ‘Solar Power’ (cinematography: Andrew Stroud)

Best Art Direction

Beyoncé / Shatta Wale / Major Lazer: ‘ALREADY’ (art direction: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos)

Ed Sheeran: ‘Bad Habits’ (art direction: Alison Dominitz)

Lady Gaga: ‘911’ (art direction: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus)

Lil Nas X: ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ (art direction: John Richoux)

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat: ‘Best Friend’ (art direction: Art Haynes)

Taylor Swift: ‘Willow’ (art direction: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez)

Best Visual Effects

Bella Poarch: ‘Build A Bitch’ (visual effects: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova)

Coldplay: ‘Higher Power’ (visual effects: Mathematic)

Doja Cat & The Weeknd: ‘You Right’ (visual effects: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel)

Glass Animals: ‘Tangerine’ (visual effects: Ronan Fourreau)

Lil Nas X: ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’ (visual effects: Mathematic)

P!NK: ‘All I Know So Far’ (visual effects: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc)

Best Choreography

Ariana Grande: ’34+35′ (choreography: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson)

BTS: ‘Butter’ (choreography: SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM)

Ed Sheeran: ‘Bad Habits’ (choreography: Natricia Bernard)

Foo Fighters: ‘Shame Shame’ (choreography: Nina McNeely)

Harry Styles: ‘Treat People With Kindness’ (choreography: Paul Roberts)

Marshmello & Halsey: ‘Be Kind’ (choreography: Dani Vitale)

Best Editing

Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” (editing: Troy Charbonnet)

BTS: “Butter” (editing: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens)

Drake: “What’s Next” (editing: Noah Kendal)

Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness” (editing: Claudia Wass)

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches” (editing: Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs)

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa: “Prisoner” (editing: William Town at Modern Post)

Last year’s awards ceremony took place primarily in New York, but in a variety of outdoor locations and without an audience due to the coronavirus pandemic. A host of remote live performances were also pre-recorded for the occasion.

A live audience is set to be in attendance this year, while the awards show will feature “performances from some of music’s biggest stars and celebrate the return of live entertainment”.