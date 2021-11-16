Justin Bieber announces Australian and New Zealand tour

Justin Bieber has announced a string of Australian and New Zealand show dates as part of his ‘Justice’ world tour.

The pop star’s shows Down Under will kick off in Perth in late November next year, before heading through Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, and finishing up in Auckland in early December.

The tour marks Bieber’s first performances in Australia since his ‘Purpose’ world tour in 2016/17. Tickets for the shows go on sale Wednesday 24 through Frontier.

Bieber’s world tour commences in May 2022, and also includes shows in South America, Africa, Europe and the UK. It will follow his recently announced North American tour, kicking off in February.

NME gave ‘Justice’ four stars upon its release in March, writing that “last year’s ‘Changes’ saw the singer take a wrong turn, but here he’s back at his best, tapping into his personal experiences – with powerful results”.

Earlier this month, Bieber announced a virtual gig where he will perform as a digital avatar. The concert will be broadcast by virtual entertainment company Wave on November 18.

Justin Bieber’s ‘Justice’ Australian and New Zealand tour dates:

NOVEMBER

Tuesday 22 – Perth, HBF Park

Saturday 26 – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

Wednesday 30 – Sydney, Sydney Football Stadium

DECEMBER

Saturday 3 – Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium

Wednesday 7 – Auckland, Mt Smart Stadium