Justin Bieber is on the run in video for new single ‘Hold On’

Justin Bieber has released his new single ‘Hold On’, taken from his forthcoming sixth studio album set to drop in a few weeks.

The single, marking the latest cut we’ve heard from ‘Justice’ so far, is accompanied by a music video directed by Collin Tilley.

The video opens with Bieber on the run from the police, before suffering a gunshot wound. However, as the video flashes back, we learn why Bieber is running from the police in the first place.

Watch it below:

“The song is just a hopeful record of just holding on, because a lot of us want to give up at times,” a self-proclaimed jetlagged Bieber said of the song in a live chat preceding the premiere.

“There’s a lot to look forward to. There’s a lot we can’t control sometimes, but there’s always hope.”

Last month, Justin Bieber announced details relating to ‘Justice’, which drops on March 19. The record is set to feature the previously released singles ‘Holy (featuring Chance The Rapper)’, ‘Lonely (featuring Benny Blanco)’ and ‘Anyone’.

On announcing ‘Justice’, Bieber said that he hopes the album will “provide comfort” to his listeners.

“Music is a great way of reminding each other that we aren’t alone. Music can be a way to relate to one another and connect with one another,” he said in February.

“I know that I cannot simply solve injustice by making music, but I do know that if we all do our part by using our gifts to serve this planet, and each other, that we are that much closer to being united.”

Last month, Bieber’s Valentine’s Day livestream concert became the most-viewed single-artist livestream in TikTok history. The stream, which saw Bieber perform tracks from his 2013 compilation album ‘Journals’, drew over four million unique views over two broadcasts.