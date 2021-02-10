Justin Bieber announces special Valentine’s Day performance of ‘Journals’ album

Justin Bieber has announced a special Valentine’s Day performance of his 2013 compilation album, ‘Journals’.

Sharing the news on Twitter, the pop star revealed that the virtual gig will take place on TikTok on Sunday (February 14) at 6pm PST/9PM EST, with a more UK friendly re-air time of 7pm GMT the following day (February 15).

Released in December 2013, the digital-only album features the singles ‘All That Matters’, ‘Heartbreaker’ and ‘Confident’ featuring Chance The Rapper.

Speaking about the project and the decision to release it as a digital LP, Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, said at the time that they wanted to “do things a little bit differently”.

He continued: “And there are more songs than 10 or 12, so if you have more music and you have more things you want to express, you gotta think out the box, and [think like] ’How do I get this out there in a unique way where it gets directly to my fans and I can express myself through music directly to them?’ And I think that’s what it’s about when you have people who are incredibly creative, things happen.”

You can watch the upcoming performance on Bieber’s TikTok account here.

‘Journals Live’ follows Bieber’s recent New Year’s Eve livestream gig, during which he debuted new song ‘Anyone’.

The “arena sized” event saw the ‘Yummy’ singer accompanied by a five-piece band and a crew of dancers. Taking place at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel, it featured a state-of-the-art light show and a newly-designed stage.

Last month, Bieber shared an alternative video for his new single ‘Anyone’, directed by Joe Termini, and featuring his wife Hailey.

The new track follows ‘Holy’ and ‘Lonely’, the first two songs from the singer’s “new era”. Bieber released his most recent album, ‘Changes’, back in February.

Meanwhile, Bieber has marked the seventh anniversary of his DUI arrest with a reflective post shared to his Instagram.