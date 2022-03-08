Justin Bieber brings out Leon Bridges to perform ‘River’ at LA show

Leon Bridges made a surprise appearance during Justin Bieber‘s show in Los Angeles last night (March 7) – check out the footage below.

The Texas singer-songwriter/producer joined Bieber on stage at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, where the pop star is playing two concerts as part of his current ‘Justice’ world tour.

According to a fan on Twitter, Bieber brought out Bridges to perform ‘River’ from the latter artist’s 2015 debut album ‘Coming Home’.

“Special guest Leon Bridges,” a post on Crypto.com Arena’s Twitter page reads alongside a clip of the team-up. “You never know who you will see with Justin Bieber #JusticeWorldTour.”

The footage sees Bridges sitting down as he plays ‘River’ on a red electric guitar. Bieber, meanwhile, watches on from nearby as he leans on a stage prop. You can watch the performance in the posts below.

Justin Bieber brought out Leon Bridges to sing “River” during his show in LA tonight, and it was just beautiful. pic.twitter.com/uRhEizCV2u — Katcy Stephan (@katcystephan) March 8, 2022

Photo of Leon Bridges performing tonight with Justin Bieber #JusticeTourLA #JusticeWorldTour pic.twitter.com/dXtAHwRv7D — Justice Tour News (@JusticeTdaily) March 8, 2022

Photos of Justin Bieber & Leon Bridges performing tonight in Los Angeles, CA. #JusticeTourLA pic.twitter.com/319bkb5z6D — Justice Tour Updates (@JusticeTourNews) March 8, 2022

Bieber will perform a second headline show at LA’s Crypto.com Arena this evening (March 8) before making stop-offs in Portland (11), Salt Lake City (13), Denver (16), Tulsa (18), Atlanta (21/22) and other cities.

The singer is scheduled to bring his ‘Justice’ world tour to the UK in February 2023. The run includes three gigs at The O2 Arena in London (February 13, 14, 16). You can find more information here.

Meanwhile, Bridges will return to UK shores this June for a string of concerts. He’s also due to perform at Glastonbury 2022, which will be headlined by Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar.

Justin Bieber released his latest album ‘Justice’ in March 2021, with Leon Bridges’ most recent record ‘Gold-Diggers Sound’ arriving last July. Both LPs received four-star reviews from NME.