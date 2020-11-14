Justin Bieber has covered ‘Rocking Around the Christmas Tree’ for Amazon Original’s festival season.

Speaking about his cover of the Brenda Lee classic, Bieber said: “‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree’ has always been one of my favourite songs to celebrate the holidays and I’m excited to team up with Amazon Music to share my own version, with my fans.” You can listen to the song via Amazon now.

As part of Amazon’s seasonal festivities, Jess Glynne also covered Donny Hathaway’s hit ‘This Christmas’.

Speaking about her choice, Glynne said: “I chose ‘This Christmas’ by Donny Hathaway as I love the tone of this record and I’m thankful that Amazon Music have given me the opportunity to do my own version of it for them.

“This year has been such a hard one and there’s no doubt this Christmas is going to be difficult for so many people. Music is so important as it gives us moments of escapism and I think more than ever having an uplifting feel good song is so necessary.”

Other artists taking part include Mary J. Blige who has covered ‘Last Christmas’ and Jamie Callum who has done a rendition of ‘In The Bleak Midwinter.”

Ryan Redington, Vice President of Music Industry at Amazon Music said: “This Christmas season, it’s important for us to bring our customers more reasons to smile, and to create ways for them to connect with their favourite artists while at home with family.”

Patrick Clifton, Head of Music, Amazon Music UK added: “After Katy Perry’s top forty Christmas Original in 2018 and Ellie Goulding’s ‘River’ topping the charts last year, we’re really excited for our listeners to hear Jess Glynne’s take on the Donny Hathaway classic, as well as the rest of the collection of Christmas Originals that will connect music fans with some of their favourite artists.”

Meanwhile, Bieber recently released a new video to accompany an acoustic version of ‘Holy’, his recent collaboration with Chance The Rapper.

Released back in September, the track was the first output from Bieber’s “new era” — as his manager Scooter Braun put it ahead of the song’s initial release.

Bieber has now shared a new acoustic version of ‘Holy’, which was reworked with Chance’s regular collaborator Peter Cottontale.