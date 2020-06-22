Justin Bieber denies “factually impossible” sexual assault allegations

Justin Bieber has denied claims that he sexually assaulted a woman in March 2014, sharing a series of tweets to defend himself against the allegations.

The Canadian singer says he is “working with Twitter and authorities to take legal action” after the allegations were posted online by a woman who called herself Danielle, but held back her surname.

In a deleted tweet from this weekend, the woman claimed she met Bieber in Austin, Texas, when she was 21 and he was 20.

After performing a secret set on March 9 of that year, Bieber allegedly invited Danielle and her friends to the Four Seasons hotel, where she was taken to a separate room and assaulted by the singer.

She gave no further allegations of her claims.

Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

The account was described as “factually impossible” by Alison Kaye, the manager of Scooter Braun’s projects, which represents the singer. She said that Bieber stayed at an Air BnB that night, and Bieber’s hotel stay began on the following day at different accommodation.

Bieber subsequently denied the claims in his own tweets, sharing a selection of photos, emails and receipts to prove he stayed at the AirBnb before moving to the Westin Hotel on the following night with girlfriend Selena Gomez.

On march 10th selena left for work and I stayed at the Westin as the receipts clearly showed with my friends nick and john before I left town. Once again not at the four seasons. We booked it for a couple days to stay for the defjam show but I bailed on the 11th to head back home pic.twitter.com/Ku15SCYz91 — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

The Pics I showed of me and Selena march 9 in Austin should make it clear that we were together that night and went from the venue to our Airbnb and never went to the four seasons. This is our airbnb receipt where we crashed with our friends pic.twitter.com/4ZDIqjeCIQ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

“I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight,” Bieber wrote on Twitter.

“There is no truth to this story,” Bieber wrote on Twitter. “Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action.”

Justin Bieber’s representatives have been contacted for comment by NME.