Justin Bieber files $20million defamation lawsuit over sexual assault allegations

Justin Bieber is suing two social media users after they accused him of sexual assault online in 2014 and in 2015 respectively.

According to Pitchfork, Bieber’s claim against both accusers – named Danielle and Kadi – is that they “fraudulently schemed to seek attention and fame by maliciously posting despicable, blatantly false, fabricated, defamatory accusations that Justin Bieber engaged in sexual assault.”

The suit also claims that “it is abundantly clear that these two individuals are trying to capitalize on the climate of fear permeating the entertainment industry.”

The allegations surfaced on Twitter earlier this week, with Bieber responding with a series of tweets saying that he was planning to take legal action.

“Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed,” Bieber tweeted.

“However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action.”

Bieber also tweeted a bunch of receipts and bookings that he claimed meant Danielle’s allegation could not be true. The suit also claims that Bieber has “indisputable documentary evidence” to disprove the plantiff’s “outrageous, fabricated lies.”

TMZ reports Bieber also believes the two social media accounts might be run by the same person. He is suing both Danielle and Kadi for $10million each.