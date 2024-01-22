Justin Bieber, Michael Bublé, Tate McRae and more named team captains for NHL All-Star Game

Justin Bieber, Michael Bublé, Tate McRae and Will Arnett have been named team captains for the upcoming NHL All-Star Game.

Yesterday (January 21), the NHL took to Instagram to announce the team captains for their upcoming All-Star Game, which takes place at the Scotiabank Arena on February 3. Four teams have been announced for the game, namely Team Matthews, Team McDavid, Team MacKinnon and Team Hughes.

Team Matthews will be led by Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and Justin Bieber, with the team’s defenseman Morgan Rielly as assistant captain. Team McDavid will be led by Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Will Arnett, with Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl as assistant captain. Colorado Avalanche alternate captain Nathan MacKinnon will lead Team MacKinnon with Tate McRae alongside assistant captain Cale Makar, while Jack and Quinn Hughes from the New Jersey Devils will co-lead Team Hughes with Michael Bublé.

Team Matthews will wear blue jerseys, Team McDavid will wear white, Team MacKinnon will wear yellow, and Team Hughes will wear red. Notably, Bieber’s clothing company Drew House will design the 2024 NHL All-Star Game jerseys with Adidas and the NHL.

Fans can watch the 2024 NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feburary 3 on ABC, ESPN+, Sportsnet, CBC and TVA Sports at 3PM Eastern Time.

Of the Canadian celebrity captains, the 20-year-old Tate McRae has had the most eventful past year, having released her viral single ‘Greedy’ in September – the video of which notably takes place in a hockey rink – before releasing her sophomore full-length, ‘Think Later’ in December. The album received four stars from NME, with Sophie Williams highlighting how McRae has grown confident in her identity as an artist, writing: “McRae is evidently still wrestling with her ambitions. ‘Think Later’, however, contains enough intrigue to suggest that this is the work of an artist finally honing their identity, dancing and sparkling all the way.”

In the past year, Justin Bieber appeared in the music video for SZA’s ‘Snooze’, before being featured in an acoustic version of the same track which was released in September. Michael Bublé notably flew in from Argentina to join Foo Fighters in a rendition of his 2009 hit ‘Haven’t Met You Yet’ at San Fransisco’s Outside Lands Festival, as a homage to new drummer Josh Freese’s history as a session player. Additionally, he was featured in Cher’s recently-released Christmas album, alongside Stevie Wonder, Cyndi Lauper and more.