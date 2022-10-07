Justin Bieber officially postpones 2022 Australian and New Zealand tour

After announcing last month that he would be “taking a break from touring” due to health challenges, Justin Bieber has officially postponed his planned Australian and New Zealand tour dates.

Bieber was originally scheduled to kick off a stadium tour next month with concerts in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland. Today (October 7), it’s been officially confirmed that all the singer’s touring commitments up to March 25, 2023 have been postponed, including the Australian dates as well as planned shows in Asia and the UK.

According to a press release, potential new dates will be “subject to venue and date availability”, and fans with tickets to postponed dates should “await further news on dates, venues and cities as updates become available”. All current tickets will remain valid for new dates, with ticketholders who want to receive a refund being able to do so via the relevant ticketing agency.

Last month, Bieber indicated his touring plans were being put on hold, citing a need to take care of his health. It came after the singer disclosed he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome earlier in the year, causing him to pause the North American leg of his ‘Justice’ tour.

“After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me,” Bieber said in a statement last month. “I performed at Rock In Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil.

“After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realised I need to make my health the priority right now,” he continued. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”

Bieber revealed his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in mid-June, a few days after he postponed the opening stretch of his North American ‘Justice’ tour due to “sickness”. In videos he posted to social media, Bieber could be seen struggling to blink, smile or move his right nostril. Shortly after revealing the diagnosis, Bieber shared a brief update on his recovery, saying that “each day has gotten better”.

Bieber began touring again in late July, with his first show back being a performance as part of the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy.