Justin Bieber reportedly set to perform at Takeoff’s funeral

Justin Bieber is to perform at the funeral of the late Migos rapper Takeoff this week, according to reports.

TMZ writes that Bieber will perform at the memorial service this Friday (November 11) at State Farm Arena, Atlanta. Its report cites sources familiar with the situation. NME has reached out to representatives for confirmation.

Bieber previously collaborated with Migos for the ‘Culture III‘ track ‘What You See’, and Migos featured on the pop star’s 2019 song ‘Looking For You’.

Takeoff was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas last week. Per a preliminary autopsy report, the 28-year-old (real name Kirsnick Khari Ball) died from gunshot wounds to head and torso in the early hours of November 1.

According to reports, a man opened fire after a disagreement broke out during a game of dice. Takeoff was pronounced dead by officers at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound to the head or neck. Two other people also suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.

On Friday, Takeoff will be officially laid to rest at 12pm local time following a service at the 21,000-capacity State Farm Arena.

The event is open to the public but only residents from Georgia will be allowed to attend and free tickets were made available at this link. earlier this week.

Jesse Curney III, the pastor from New Mercies Christian Church in Lilburn, Georgia, is set to provide the eulogy, according to Channel 2 Action News.

The funeral will follow a strict no photo or video policy and attendees will be asked to check their devices inside of Yondr bags upon entry into the arena. All guests are strongly encouraged to arrive early with doors opening at 11am local time.

The family has asked that in lieu of flowers or gifts, that donations should be made to The Rocket Foundation which was recently established to “support programs which are saving lives through proven, community-based solutions to prevent gun violence”. Donations can be made here. No gifts or items will be permitted to be left at or near the venue.

Drake, who last week paid tribute to Takeoff on his Table For One radio show, has rescheduled his planned theatre show in New York City on Friday so that he can attend the ceremony.