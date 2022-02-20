Justin Bieber reportedly tests positive for COVID-19 and postpones show

Justin Bieber has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to cancel his scheduled show in Las Vegas this evening (February 20).

Reports in TMZ suggest Bieber tested positive for the virus on Saturday (February 19), forcing him to postpone his show this evening at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Bieber also has shows scheduled for Glendale, Arizona on Tuesday (February 22) and Los Angeles on Wednesday and Thursday (February 23 and 24). It’s unclear yet as to whether these will go ahead.

A statement read: “Due to positive COVID results within the Justice Tour family, we will unfortunately have to postpone Sunday’s show in Las Vegas. Justin is of course hugely disappointed, but the health and safety of his crew and fans is always his number one priority.

“The tour launch in San Diego was a massive success, and Justin is excited to bring this spectacular show to his Las Vegas fans as soon as possible.”

“The rescheduled date for Las Vegas will be Tuesday, June 28. Tickets for the original show will be honoured. Refunds available at point of purchase.”

NME has contacted representatives of Bieber for comment.

Back in December, Bieber became the first artist in Spotify history to cross 90 million monthly listeners on the streaming service. According to Chart Data, the pop star reached 91million listeners per month.

Bieber released his sixth studio album ‘Justice’ last March; it spawned the singles ‘Holy’, ‘Lonely’, ‘Anyone’, ‘Hold On’, ‘Ghost’, and the global smash hit ‘Peaches’ featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon. He followed this up with his ‘Freedom’ EP in April.

Last year also saw Bieber feature on a number of other tracks, including Skrillex‘s ‘Don’t Go’, posthumous Juice WRLD track ‘Wandered To LA’, and his huge collaboration with The Kid LAROI, ‘Stay’.

In a four-star review, NME‘s Will Lavin called ‘Justice’ “Bieber’s redemption song, and a more fitting follow-up to ‘Purpose’”.

“Armed with a newfound optimism borne from a dark place, he understands he’s better when he’s tapping into his own experiences, projecting relatable human emotion and working out why he’s here,” the review said. “He’s singing about the things he cares about: his wife, his mental health, social injustice and so much more besides.

“With bangers, ballads and heartfelt moments, the hopeless romantic with a penchant for self reflection and tackling world issues is back.”

Bieber is due to tour the UK in 2023.