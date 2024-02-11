Justin Bieber seen in Las Vegas amid Super Bowl guest appearance rumours

Justin Bieber has reportedly been seen in Las Vegas amid rumours that he will make a guest appearance at tonight’s (February 11) Super Bowl halftime show.

Usher will be performing at the Allegiant Stadium in the city, where the Kansas City Chiefs will go up against the San Francisco 49ers. The performance comes just days after the release of his new album ‘Coming Home’.

Last month, Usher teased that he’d be bringing on “some important guests”. It was also noted that the performance would feature some skating, “killer choreography” and a “major costume change”.

“I think I made it easy for myself when I decided to have features on songs that became hit records, so that gave me the greatest point of reference,” he said.

It has been rumoured that Bieber could be making an appearance. Usher was a pivotal figure in launching Bieber’s career after signing the then-teenage singer to his record label in 2008. They also collaborated on Bieber’s 2010 hit ‘Somebody To Love’.

Usher last played the Super Bowl Halftime Show as a surprise guest in 2011, when the Black Eyed Peas headlined the show.

However, in a press conference for his 2024 Super Bowl headline show, Usher revealed plans were about to go horrifically awry.

Asked about his memories performing, Usher said: “Oddly enough, there was a moment that only I think I remember,” he said. “My hand got caught in the wire that was holding me 30 feet in the air and I almost missed my first mark. I was like, ‘Oh my god. Don’t let this malfunction cause me to miss something.’”

Usher will also embark on the ‘Past Present Future’ tour, which will encompass 24 dates in the US. Check out dates here and grab tickets here.