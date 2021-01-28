Justin Bieber shares alternative, homespun video for new single ‘Anyone’

Justin Bieber has shared an alternative video for his recent single ‘Anyone’ – you can watch it below.

The singer recently debuted the new track during his “arena sized” New Year’s Eve performance, which was his first full-length live concert since 2017.

“I can’t think of a better way to close out 2020 and kick off 2021 than celebrating with my fans all over the world and sharing this new music with them,” Bieber said of releasing ‘Anyone’ at the time.

“Music has gotten us all through so much this year, and for me personally it’s been healing and transformative. ‘Anyone’ is such a special, hopeful, anthemic song. It sets the tone for a brighter new year full of hope and possibility.”

Bieber accompanied the track with a Rocky-inspired music video, starring Zoey Dutch and directed by Colin Tilley at the time.

Now the singer has released another video for the track directed by Joe Termini, featuring Bieber’s wife Hailey.

The new track follows ‘Holy’ and ‘Lonely’, the first two songs from the singer’s “new era”. Bieber released his most recent album, ‘Changes’, back in February.

Earlier this week he marked the seventh anniversary of his DUI arrest with a reflective post shared on his Instagram account.

“7 years ago today I was arrested, not my finest hour. Not proud of where I was at in my life,” Bieber’s post began. “I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at god..”

Bieber continued in his post to say he now realises that “God was as close to me then as he is right now”.

“My encouragement to you is to let your past be a reminder of how far god has brought you. Don’t allow shame to ruin your ‘today’.”