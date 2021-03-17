Justin Bieber shares stripped-back version of new song ‘Peaches’ during NPR ‘Tiny Desk’ concert

Justin Bieber has shared a stripped-back version of a new song called ‘Peaches’ during his debut performance for NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’ (home) concert series.

The performance, which comes ahead of the release of the pop star’s sixth studio album, ‘Justice’, set to arrive on Friday (March 19), sees Bieber run through a four-track set with his band from his home in Los Angeles.

The tracks performed include previously released singles ‘Holy’, ‘Hold On’ and ‘Anyone’. Bieber also treats fans to a stripped-back, sneak peek of ‘Peaches’, which will exist in a significantly different form when he drops his new album. The original version features Daniel Caesar and GIVEŌN.

Watch Justin Bieber’s ‘Tiny Desk’ performance below:

On Sunday (March 14), Bieber picked up his second career Grammy, as he took the prize for Best Country Duo Or Group Performance for ‘10,000 Hours’ with Dan + Shay.

It comes after he took to Instagram in November to share his feelings about his last album ‘Changes’ being classified as pop in the 2021 Grammy nominations.

In a statement posted to Instagram on November 25, Bieber said “I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said I set out to make an R&B album.”

He was also up for for Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Changes’, Best Pop Solo Performance (‘Yummy’) and Best Pop/Duo Group Performance (‘Intentions’) but lost out to Dua Lipa (‘Future Nostalgia’), Harry Styles (‘Watermelon Sugar’) and Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande (‘Rain On Me’) respectively.

Last month, Bieber‘s Valentine’s Day livestream concert broke a new TikTok record. Taking place on February 14, the virtual gig marked Bieber’s first-ever performance of songs from his 2013 digital-only compilation album, ‘Journals’.

Dubbed “Journals live from the drew house”, TikTok’s first-ever full-length single-artist live performance, drew over four million unique views over two broadcasts, making it the most-viewed single-artist livestream in TikTok history.