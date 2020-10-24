Justin Bieber shares trailer for new documentary ‘Justin Bieber: Next Chapter’

Justin Bieber has shared the trailer for his forthcoming documentary, Justin Bieber: Next Chapter.

The documentary promises fans an intimate look at Bieber’s life during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as reflections on his life growing up under the spotlight.

In the opening scene of the trailer, Bieber comments on his growth over the past several years, attributing it to his personal relationship with Christianity.

Advertisement

“There’s a lot more confidence in my relationships… there were times when I was really like, ‘Man, is this pain ever gonna go away?'” Bieber said in the video.

“I’d rather get away than to be in this cycle. Now, I just have hope in my relationship with God. That’s not based on fear. It’s not based on my past. It’s based on who I truly am.”

Scenes in the trailer also feature behind-the-scenes footage of Bieber hanging out with Chance The Rapper, who featured on Bieber’s song, ‘Holy’.

Watch it below:

Justin Bieber: Next Chapter is available to watch for free exclusively on YouTube on October 30.

Advertisement

In related news, DaBaby recently revealed that he and Justin Bieber have recorded a number of new tracks together.

On October 17, the ‘Find My Way’ hitmaker was asked by a fan on Twitter about the possibility of him working with Bieber.

“@DaBabyDaBaby When will U and Justin Bieber collaborating on a song ? U guys will make history,” the fan tweeted.

DaBaby went on to reveal that he and JB have actually already worked together, responding, “We got like 5 of em.” His tweet was accompanied by an emoji depicting a face holding a finger over its mouth insinuating to stay quiet.