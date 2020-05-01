Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande have announced a new collaborative charity single called ‘Stuck With U’.

The pair had previously hinted that something was in the works, with Bieber telling fans they could expect an announcement at 10AM PST (5PM GMT) on Friday (May 1), prompting Ariana to respond “see you there, everybody.”

Now the pop stars have revealed they will release a joint single on May 8. ‘Stuck With U’ will see them raise money for scholarships for the children of first responders.

“Here is the announcement,” Bieber wrote on Instagram. “Very excited because we’ve finally done it. And it’s really good.”

The stars have partnered with First Responders Children’s Foundation and SB Projects for the release of the single.

Grande added: “Proceeds from the streams and sales of #stuckwithu will be donated to first responders children’s foundation to fund grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, police officers and firefighters serving at the front lines during the global pandemic.”

Bieber told fans to return to his Instagram page “later today” for an instrumental version of the track “so you can be a part of this”.

The single follows the Canadian pop star making a surprise appearance during Grande’s Coachella 2019 headline set, duetting with her on his own 2015 hit ‘Sorry’. The performance marked his first in two years.

Grande also hinted at new music last month after sharing a photo of herself in a home studio vocal booth.

Bieber, meanwhile, recently told fans he is “working on ways to help those in financial crisis” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we all know things right now are definitely uncertain,” he wrote on Instagram. “Our routines, structure, and plans are all altered due to a horrific virus that is sweeping our nation. There are people who have lost love ones and also people battling for their lives.”

Bieber has also postponed his ‘Changes’ arena tour as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

The tour was due to kick off in Seattle on May 14 but will now be rescheduled.