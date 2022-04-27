Justin Bieber teases Don Toliver collaboration ‘Honest’ with goofy video for ‘I Feel Funny’

Justin Bieber has dropped a music video for the new song ‘I Feel Funny’ – which doubles as a teaser for a different single featuring Don Toliver.

The short track – and its accompanying music video – arrived on Wednesday (April 27). The video, directed by Lyrical Lemonade’s Cole Bennett on his phone, sees Bieber wearing an orange ski mask and playfully dancing around the set of a different music video. Don Toliver also makes a cameo.

Watch the video for ‘I Feel Funny’ below.

Bennett explained the ‘I Feel Funny’ clip in the YouTube video’s description: “Justin randomly texted me this song one day and said ‘should we do a visual to this? song straight to number 1’.”

Bennett revealed that the two were on the set filming a music video for Bieber’s upcoming track ‘Honest’ featuring Don Toliver when they decided to shoot the ‘I Feel Funny’ video between takes. It took them about 15 minutes.

The ‘I Feel Funny’ video ends with a tease that ‘Honest’ is “coming very very very soon”. Further details surrounding the song have yet to be revealed.

Bieber – who is currently in the midst of a US tour that will run until early July – most recently made a surprise appearance at Coachella for a performance of ‘Peaches’ during Daniel Caesar‘s set on April 15.

In November, Justin Bieber announced a slew of UK dates for his ongoing ‘Justice’ world tour. He will perform in the UK in 2023, kicking off with a February 8 show in Glasgow and wrapping up in Manchester on March 4. Tickets to the UK leg of the tour can be bought here.