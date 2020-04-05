Justin Bieber has said he is “working on ways to help those in financial crisis” due to the coronavirus pandemic in a new message.

The global crisis has left many out of work, with 6.65 million people filing for unemployment benefits in the US alone last week.

Bieber shared a new message to fans on his Instagram page yesterday (April 4) to “acknowledge the people who don’t have it so easy”.

Advertisement

“As we all know things right now are definitely uncertain,” he wrote. “Our routines, structure, and plans are all altered due to a horrific virus that is sweeping our nation. There are people who have lost love ones and also people battling for their lives.

“I woke up today healthy which I am so grateful for but I know there are people who didn’t. I write this to acknowledge the people who don’t have it so easy.”

He continued: “We understand there are a lot of people who can’t afford to stay home right now, people who don’t know how they are going to pay their bills. There are people facing extreme anxiety and worry. We are currently working on ways to help those in financial crisis and will let you know how you can help as well. We love you and we are in this together.”

Advertisement

In a second post, the pop star shared a video of he and his wife Hailey thanking healthcare workers for their efforts.

Bieber postponed his ‘Changes’ arena tour this week (April 1) as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The tour was due to kick off in Seattle on May 14 but will now be rescheduled. The news comes after the dates were downgraded from stadiums to arenas, with low ticket sales blamed on concerns about coronavirus.