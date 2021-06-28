Justin Cosby, co-founder and A&R director of Inertia Music, has passed away

Justin Cosby, co-founder and director of A&R for beloved independent label Inertia Music, has passed away. He was 50 years old.

Cosby’s passing was confirmed by representatives of the label who issued a statement over the weekend, calling him a “loving partner, dedicated friend” and “inquisitive music lover”.

“In 2000, Justin and best friend Ashley Sellers founded Inertia Music in a living room,” the statement read.

“Since those humble beginnings, the company grew to be one of the most well-respected record labels and distributors in Australia.

“His inexhaustible, enduring love of music and the relationships he invested in, personal and professional, will be his legacy.”

Inertia Music, who this year rebranded to [PIAS] Australia after merging with the Belgian label group [PIAS] in 2017, have asked for respect to Cosby’s family at this time.

The label represents local acts like Jesswar, Annie Hamilton and FRITZ, while working with international artists like Arlo Parks, Black Pumas and more.

An outpouring of tribute and love has come in from musicians and other industry figures following the news of Cosby’s passing.

On [PIAS] Australia’s Instagram post sharing the news, comments of love came from The Antlers, Japanese Wallpaper, Ali Barter, Nina Las Vegas, Yumi Zouma, Hazel English and more.

American band Charly Bliss wrote, “What a beautiful human who spread so much love, compassion and joy wherever he went…Thank you for your light”.

On her Instagram story, Charlie Collins shared an email from Cosby that spoke about listening to our loved ones in tought times, where Cosby wrote “Reminding (loved ones) that despite their loss, they still have you.”

Collins wrote, “…at the time I didn’t know why he sent this to me but it is sure helping me right now.”

See more tributes from Big Scary, Holiday Sidewinder and more below.

Im just shocked to hear of the passing of beautiful Justin Cosby. He signed me when I was 16 and was truly a pleasure to work, a special soul and emotionally intuitive. I’ll never forget him crying at one of my shows because he was so moved… — Holiday Sidewinder (@hsidewinder) June 26, 2021

ARIA sends its condolences to Justin Cosby’s family, friends and colleagues. https://t.co/OEipAJMPTn — ARIA (@ARIA_Official) June 27, 2021

Vale Justin ❤️ Such a kind, sweet, man who constantly had his finger on the pulse, embraced me and was always open to healthy debate. Will be missed! — MISS BLANKS (@miss_blanks) June 26, 2021