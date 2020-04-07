Justin Timberlake and Anderson .Paak share energetic ‘Don’t Slack’ video

Justin Timberlake and Anderson .Paak have shared the music video for ‘Don’t Slack’, their latest collaboration from the Trolls: World Tour soundtrack.

Featuring Anna Kendrick, the clip sees the Pitch Perfect star going about her day at home, when .Paak suddenly emerges singing in the shower.

Resolutely refusing to join in with his routine, she’s then met in the hallway by a dancing Timberlake, but eventually relents after bumping into the pair at various locations throughout her house.

The pair sing on the track: “The Okay, now don’t slack, I need all my racks, No, we don’t hold back, Act like you know that, Go tell your old man, Go get your whole fam’, Fly like the ghost man, Taking all I can.”

It comes after Trolls: World Tour arrived on PPV yesterday (April 6), having been forced to shelve its cinema release as a result of coronavirus.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music Beats 1 show, Timberlake previously said of the collaboration: “I hope he [Paak] doesn’t mind that I’m gonna say this right now, but we talked about a possible joint project. We talked about it, but yeah, he’s a busy man, too.

“I told him as well, I was like, ‘You need to enjoy your moment, bro.’ He played me new stuff the other day. That dude is so gifted. He’s so good.”