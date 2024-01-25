Justin Timberlake announces new album and shares romantic comeback single ‘Selfish’

Justin Timberlake has announced his album ‘Everything I Thought It Was’ and its romantic lead single ‘Selfish’. Check it out below.

The track marks Timberlake’s first solo release in over five years. Co-written by Timberlake and Louis Bell (Taylor Swift), Cirkut (Maroon 5), Theron Thomas and Amy Allen (Harry Styles), ‘Selfish’ features lyrics: “So if I get jealous, I can’t help it / I want every bit of you, I guess I’m selfish / It’s bad for my mental, but I can’t fight it, when / You’re out lookin’ like you do, but you can’t hide it, no,” describing a lover who is head over heels and fully devoted to their significant other.

Directed by Bradley Calder, the song’s accompanying music video sees the ‘Suit and Tie’ singer enter a small door on a soundstage which takes him into a small hallway in which he appears as a giant scrambling to answer a red phone on a wall.

Timberlake recently gave ‘Selfish’ its live debut at his show on January 19 at the Orpheum Theatre in his hometown of Memphis.

After playing his hometown show, Timberlake also uploaded a portion of his album trailer on Instagram. The prologue is narrated by actor Benicio del Toro, and depicts a model gas station and car, with JT looking into a painted sunset. Or, as del Toro narrates: “What the fuck is he staring at?”

His forthcoming LP ‘Everything I Thought It Was’ is set for release on March 15 via RCA. You can pre-order / pre-save it here. It marks his first new album since 2018’s ‘Man Of The Woods’, which NME dubbed “ace”: “The old Timberlake shines through at all turns – and you know what? We still think he’s ace.”

It was previously speculated new music was coming when Timberlake wiped his social media.

The singer will also perform as Saturday Night Live‘s musical guest this week on January 27. He will star in the episode alongside guest host Dakota Johnson.

It will be the second episode of the show this season following on from this week’s episode which saw Saltburn’s Jacob Elordi host and Reneé Rapp appear as the musical guest.

Timberlake has not appeared on SNL since December 2013. He’s hosted the show five times, and has performed on the show six times – including his 2000 debut with pop band *NSYNC .

In other news, the singer recently reunited with *NSYNC for their comeback single ‘Better Place’, their first song in more than 20 years. Timberlake described the song as a “love letter to our fans”.

Elsewhere, comedian Katherine Ryan hit out at Timberlake for his behaviour towards Britney Spears and Janet Jackson in the past, calling him “a grubby little eel face”.