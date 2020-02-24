Justin Timberlake has revealed that he’s sharing a new SZA collaboration on Wednesday (26 February) as part of the Trolls World Tour soundtrack.

On Saturday (February 22), Timberlake shared a new video on Instagram in which he discussed the soundtrack for the film.

The singer revealed that the first track to be shared from the original soundtrack will be ‘The Other Side’, which features SZA.

He then shared the list of some of the other collaborators on the soundtrack, including Anderson .Paak, Kelly Clarkson, Mary J Blige, and George Clinton.

‘The Other Side’ will be Timberlake’s first single since teaming up with Meek Mill on ‘Believe’ earlier this year.

SZA, meanwhile, last featured on a song while on Post Malone’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ track “Staring At The Sun”. She recently revealed that she has collaborated with Sam Smith and will release new music this year.

The singer, who released her debut album ‘CTRL’ in 2017, has collaborated with other artists but has not shared any solo material of her own in two years.

In December 2019, she told a fan on social media that she’s also worked with Megan Thee Stallion.

One person asked her, “Would u ever collab with Sam Smith?”, to which SZA replied, “Salready done luv.”

Shortly before that, another fan asked her, “are we getting anything this year ma’am i’m STARVING.” SZA said, “I’d say the date me and punch jus discussed .. but that would stress me n build uneccesary [sic] pressure.. short answer is yes.”