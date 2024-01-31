Justin Timberlake says *NSYNC have been “in the studio” together

Justin Timberlake has revealed that *NSYNC have been working together in the studio.

The announcement during a new interview with the singer-songwriter as part of Kelly Clarkson’s talk show.

Speaking to the fellow musician and host, Timberlake teased that there is new music on the horizon from hip-hop group *NSYNC – the band which first saw him launched into stardom back in 1995.

“We’ve been in the studio,” he said, referring to former bandmates JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick. “So there may be a little something in the future.”

He also made a nod towards the steps that led to the group re-entering the studio together, recalling their work last year for the soundtrack to the recent Trolls movie.

“It’s kind of crazy. There’s so much that picks up right where it left off as far as chemistry,” he said, referring to them joining forces once more for the song ‘Better Place’ for Trolls Band Together.

Prior to the track, the band also reunited at the MTV VMAs to present Taylor Swift with the Moonperson for Best Pop. At the ceremony, Swift recalled her love for the band and asked them whether they were working on new material.

Before appearing as a guest on Kelly Clarkson’s show, Timberlake also featured on a recent episode of Saturday Night Live. Here, he played two songs from his upcoming solo album ‘Everything I Thought I Was’: ‘Sanctified’ and ‘Selfish’.

In other news, the singer last week shared details of a new ‘Forget The World’ 2024 US tour – his first run of live shows in five years.