Justin Timberlake says statues of Confederate leaders “must come down”

Justin Timberlake has called for statues of Confederate officials to be pulled down in the wake of renewed conversations about racial justice in the US.

“When we protest racism in America, people think we are protesting America itself. Why is that the reaction? Because America was built by men who believed in and benefitted from racism. Plain and simple,” Timberlake wrote on Instagram.

“If we plan to move forward, these confederate monuments must come down.”

Advertisement

Timberlake’s post was a reaction to an Independence Day tweet from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) which noted that a statue celebrating the memory of Confederate general and KKK leader Nathaniel Bedford Forrest still stands in the Tennessee State House.

Forrest was responsible for the Fort Pillow Massacre during the American Civil War, when African-American Union troops were killed under his command.

Timberlake, who is originally from Tennessee, added: “There are roughly 1,848 confederate statues of in the US. More than half are in The South, and it’s not acceptable. No one should be protecting the legacies of confederate leaders and slave owners.”

A whole host of musicians and celebrity figures have shared their support for the Black Lives Matter protests, which continue across the globe after igniting following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May.

Speaking to NME about the protests, Megan Thee Stallion recently said she considers the current wave of global Black Lives Matter protests to be “part two of the civil rights movement”.

Advertisement

“For this recent outburst and outpouring of pain to be seen as ‘finally the moment’ is a complete fallacy. It’s a complete misrepresentation of how many moments have been won up to this point and just how futile those moments have been.”